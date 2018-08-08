Flowserve Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (FLS)

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,880 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,725% compared to the typical daily volume of 103 call options.

FLS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. DA Davidson set a $42.00 target price on Flowserve and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Flowserve from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

NYSE:FLS opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.29. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $48.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Flowserve had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $919.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 8.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

