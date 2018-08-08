Flotek Industries (FTK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $59.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.50 million. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%.

Shares of Flotek Industries traded down $0.74, hitting $2.17, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 3,465,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,965. The company has a market cap of $175.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.42. Flotek Industries has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $6.77.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Flotek Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

In related news, Chairman John Chisholm purchased 33,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,158,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,550.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider H. Richard Walton purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 276,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,728.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 63,816 shares of company stock valued at $217,013. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Chemistry Technologies; and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, packaging, and marketing of chemistries under the Complex nano-Fluid brand name for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation, and production activities, as well as for use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets.

