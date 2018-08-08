Floor & Decor (FND) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Shares of Floor & Decor opened at $37.96 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of -1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $58.28.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $434.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 17,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $852,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 6,734,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $301,481,493.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,087,576 shares of company stock valued at $320,676,864. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,064,000. Finally, Timpani Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 109.5% in the first quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 87,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 45,809 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

