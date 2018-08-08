FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund (ESG) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.09

News coverage about FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESG) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 41.2759469297918 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ ESG traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $67.73. The stock had a trading volume of 974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675. FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund has a 52-week low of $57.72 and a 52-week high of $67.86.

About FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund

