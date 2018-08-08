FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (BNDC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0556 per share on Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th.

Shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.05. 301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,636. FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $28.51.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.