Fitbit Inc (FIT) Stake Raised by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Fitbit were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fitbit in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fitbit in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fitbit in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fitbit by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Fitbit by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 87,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Fitbit news, EVP Andy Missan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,638.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 260,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $1,354,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 775,572 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,174. 19.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIT opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. Fitbit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 23.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.72%. Fitbit’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Fitbit Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fitbit from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cascend Securities began coverage on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fitbit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.07.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

