FirstCash Inc (FCFS) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 32.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in FirstCash by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in FirstCash by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in FirstCash by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in FirstCash by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in FirstCash by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCFS opened at $79.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. FirstCash Inc has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $95.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.48.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $419.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 32.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine cut FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on FirstCash to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.