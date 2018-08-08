First Savings Financial Group (FSFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19, Bloomberg Earnings reports. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 million during the quarter.

Shares of First Savings Financial Group remained flat at $$67.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $155.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.17. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $80.01.

In related news, COO John P. Lawson, Jr. sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $228,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,444 shares of company stock worth $387,426 over the last three months. 16.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on First Savings Financial Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

