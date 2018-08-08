First Republic Bank (FRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $771.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report sales of $771.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $793.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $762.00 million. First Republic Bank posted sales of $670.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.49 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $744.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.03 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRC. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.46.

Shares of First Republic Bank traded down $0.41, hitting $101.48, during trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 803,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,493. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $84.56 and a 12-month high of $105.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $4,121,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 18.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,503,000 after acquiring an additional 489,056 shares during the period.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Republic Bank (FRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.