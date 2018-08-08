First Quantum Minerals Limited (FQVLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Scotiabank raised First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “focus list” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank raised First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. TD Securities raised First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals traded down $0.13, reaching $13.94, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 3.27. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $17.74.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates in seven mines and one copper smelter, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

