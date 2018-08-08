First Manhattan Co. Trims Holdings in Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its position in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,550 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

NOMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

NOMD stock opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. Nomad Foods Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $539.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods in Western Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagne, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.