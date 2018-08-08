First Manhattan Co. Invests $815,000 in Spark Networks SE (LOV) Stock

First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 75,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. Spark Networks SE has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $17.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

