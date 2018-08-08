First Manhattan Co. Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 215.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 43,525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF opened at $87.35 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.76 and a twelve month high of $87.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

