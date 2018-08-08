First Manhattan Co. Buys New Position in Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEVL. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,359,000. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,695,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp opened at $27.73 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Level One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 million. research analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEVL. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

