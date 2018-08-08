First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report issued on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $98.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 14.81%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FR. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

NYSE FR opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.79. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $34.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.41%.

In related news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $329,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,456.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 16,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $544,856.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 841,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,119,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,600 shares of company stock worth $6,539,981. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $45,098,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 443.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,471,000 after buying an additional 378,649 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 304.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 384,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,228,000 after buying an additional 289,227 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,129,000 after buying an additional 219,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 623,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,230,000 after buying an additional 202,247 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

