First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.92 Million

Analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to report $84.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.28 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $79.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year sales of $340.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $334.96 million to $343.26 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $352.79 million per share, with estimates ranging from $352.03 million to $353.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $89.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

In other news, CEO T Michael Price sold 50,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $789,500.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,532.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial opened at $16.72 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.90%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary First Commonwealth Bank, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

