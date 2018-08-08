First Bancorp (FNLC) versus Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (IDCBY) Head-To-Head Contrast

First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNLC) and Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp and Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 27.31% 11.78% 1.16% Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China 28.24% 13.81% 1.12%

First Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Bancorp and Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp $73.38 million 4.49 $19.58 million N/A N/A Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China $150.25 billion 0.43 $42.34 billion N/A N/A

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Bancorp and Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.8% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of First Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. First Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China beats First Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction in owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment. In addition, the company offers municipal loans for capitalized expenditures, construction projects, or tax-anticipation notes; residential term loans that include amortizing home mortgages and construction loans, which include loans for owner-occupied residential construction; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans, which are amortizing loans to individuals collateralized by automobiles, pleasure crafts, and recreation vehicles, as well as unsecured short-term time notes. Further, it provides private banking, financial planning, investment management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and municipalities. The First Bancorp, Inc. operates through 16 full-service banking offices in Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Washington, and Penobscot counties in the Mid-Coast, Eastern, and Down East regions of Maine. The company was formerly known as First National Lincoln Corporation and changed its name to The First Bancorp, Inc. in April 2008. The First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Damariscotta, Maine.

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services primarily in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. This segment's products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit-taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, various corporate intermediary services, etc. The Personal Banking segment provides personal loans and cards, deposits, personal wealth management, and personal intermediary services to individual customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions, as well as holding of derivative positions. The company also offers e-banking services, including Internet, telephone, and mobile banking services; and fund and asset management, trust, financial leasing, insurance, and other financial services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated approximately 16,469 domestic institutions and 419 overseas institutions. The company was formerly known as Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

