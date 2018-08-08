First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $144,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $2,177,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $113,528.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,698.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,857. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble opened at $82.52 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.84%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a $0.7172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 68.01%.

Several research firms have commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.