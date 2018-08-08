FireEye (FEYE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered FireEye from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded FireEye from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FireEye from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FireEye from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.51.

Get FireEye alerts:

FireEye traded up $0.23, reaching $15.19, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 115,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812,692. FireEye has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The information security company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 37.13%. The business had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 15,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $266,131.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,103,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,611,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $55,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 450,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,078.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,824 shares of company stock worth $337,666 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 946.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,336 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,800 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.