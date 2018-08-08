Financial Survey: Clearfield (CLFD) versus Westell Technologies (WSTL)

Clearfield (NASDAQ: CLFD) and Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Clearfield and Westell Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearfield 4.96% 7.10% 6.68% Westell Technologies 1.02% 7.10% 6.05%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Clearfield and Westell Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearfield 0 0 2 0 3.00 Westell Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Clearfield presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.83%. Westell Technologies has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 126.42%. Given Westell Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Westell Technologies is more favorable than Clearfield.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clearfield and Westell Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearfield $73.95 million 2.39 $3.84 million $0.28 46.25 Westell Technologies $58.58 million 0.71 $30,000.00 $0.20 13.25

Clearfield has higher revenue and earnings than Westell Technologies. Westell Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clearfield, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.2% of Clearfield shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Westell Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Clearfield shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of Westell Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Clearfield has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westell Technologies has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clearfield beats Westell Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Clearview cassette, a building block of the company's product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassette's housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; Clearview Black, which is designed to handle harsh environments; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform. Its products also include Fieldsmart Fiber Crossover Distribution System and FieldSmart FxHD for fiber management modularity and scalability; FieldSmart Fiber Delivery Point, a series of enclosure systems that incorporates the delivery of fiber connectivity to the neighborhood or business district; and FieldSmart Small Count Delivery, an enclosure systems that are packaged to make landing small count fiber cost-effective and efficient. In addition, the company offers FieldShield Pushable Fiber, FieldShield Multiport SmarTerminal, and FieldShield Hardened Connector; CraftSmart, a line of optical protection field enclosures to optimize fiber protection and storage; and fiber and copper assemblies with industry-standard or customer-specified configuration. It operates through various sales channels comprising direct to customer, distribution partners, and original equipment suppliers. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

About Westell Technologies

Westell Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc., designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS). The IBW segment offers distributed antenna system conditioners; repeaters; battery backup units; and system components and antennas, including couplers, duplexers, splitters, filters, and tappers for commercial and public safety in-building wireless systems. The ISMS segment provides a suite of remote units, which provide machine-to-machine communications that enable operators to remotely monitor, manage, and control site infrastructure and support systems. The CNS segment provides a range of outdoor network infrastructure, such as integrated cabinets, power distribution products, copper and fiber connectivity panels, T1 network interface units, and tower mounted amplifiers. The company serves wireless and wireline service providers, multiple systems operators, Internet service providers, systems integrators, neutral host operators, and distributors through field sales organization, distributors, and partners. Westell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

