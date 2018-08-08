Financial Survey: Accenture (ACN) vs. Etsy (ETSY)

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Accenture pays an annual dividend of $2.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Etsy does not pay a dividend. Accenture pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Accenture has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

This table compares Accenture and Etsy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture 9.76% 42.01% 18.34% Etsy 20.46% 16.10% 8.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Accenture and Etsy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture 2 8 15 0 2.52 Etsy 1 4 5 0 2.40

Accenture presently has a consensus price target of $161.48, indicating a potential upside of 0.17%. Etsy has a consensus price target of $41.75, indicating a potential downside of 4.77%. Given Accenture’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Accenture is more favorable than Etsy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.6% of Accenture shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Etsy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Accenture shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Etsy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accenture and Etsy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture $36.77 billion 2.96 $3.45 billion $5.91 27.28 Etsy $441.23 million 11.87 $81.80 million $0.38 115.37

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Etsy. Accenture is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Etsy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Accenture has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Etsy has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Accenture beats Etsy on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms. The company's Financial Services segment offers services that address profitability pressures, industry consolidation, regulatory changes, and the need to continually adapt to new digital technologies. This segment serves clients in banking, capital markets, and insurance industries. Its Health & Public Service segment provides research-based insights and offerings, including consulting services and digital solutions to help clients deliver social, economic, and health outcomes. This segment serves healthcare payers and providers, as well as government departments and agencies, public service organizations, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. The company's Products segment helps clients enhance their performance in distribution, sales, and marketing; in research and development, and manufacturing; and in business functions, such as finance, human resources, procurement, and supply chain. This segment serves clients in consumer goods, retail, and travel services industries; automotive, freight and logistics, industrial and electrical equipment, consumer durable and heavy equipment, and construction and infrastructure management companies; and pharmaceutical, medical technology, and biotechnology companies. Its Resources segment enables clients to develop and implement strategies, improve operations, manage complex change initiatives, and integrate digital technologies. This segment serves clients in chemicals, energy, forest products, metals and mining, and utilities and related industries. Accenture plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses. The company offers approximately 50 million items across approximately 50 retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including Etsy payments, a payment processing service; promoted listings, an on-site advertising service that allows sellers to pay for prominent placement of their listings in search results; shipping labels, which allows sellers in the United States and Canada to purchase discounted shipping labels; and pattern, a service that allows sellers to build custom Websites, as well as offers seller tools and education resources to manage the administrative side of their businesses. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

