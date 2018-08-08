Financial Review: LCNB (LCNB) versus BANCO DO BRASIL/S (BDORY)

LCNB (NASDAQ: LCNB) and BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

LCNB pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. LCNB pays out 50.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

36.1% of LCNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of LCNB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LCNB and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCNB $54.92 million 3.64 $12.97 million $1.27 15.67 BANCO DO BRASIL/S $56.06 billion 0.46 $2.30 billion N/A N/A

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than LCNB.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LCNB and BANCO DO BRASIL/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCNB 0 1 0 0 2.00 BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

LCNB has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LCNB and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCNB 19.98% 8.88% 1.02% BANCO DO BRASIL/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LCNB beats BANCO DO BRASIL/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp., a financial holding company, provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans. It also offers consumer loans, such as automobile, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, the company provides trust administrative, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, it offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, personal computer-based cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through 34 offices, including a main office in Warren County; branch offices in Warren, Butler, Clinton, Clermont, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Ross, and Fayette Counties; a loan production office in Franklin County; and an operations center in Warren County, Ohio, as well as 38 ATMs. LCNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasília, Brazil.

