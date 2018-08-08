Financial Review: Hanover Insurance Group (THG) vs. Cna Financial (CNA)

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE: THG) and Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Cna Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Cna Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Hanover Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Cna Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Hanover Insurance Group pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cna Financial pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hanover Insurance Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Cna Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Hanover Insurance Group and Cna Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanover Insurance Group 4.29% 9.11% 1.75% Cna Financial 9.32% 8.43% 1.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hanover Insurance Group and Cna Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanover Insurance Group $5.18 billion 1.03 $186.20 million $4.74 26.45 Cna Financial $9.54 billion 1.30 $899.00 million $3.38 13.55

Cna Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Hanover Insurance Group. Cna Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hanover Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hanover Insurance Group and Cna Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanover Insurance Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cna Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus price target of $140.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.66%. Cna Financial has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.11%. Given Cna Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cna Financial is more favorable than Hanover Insurance Group.

Volatility & Risk

Hanover Insurance Group has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cna Financial has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cna Financial beats Hanover Insurance Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial coverages, such as inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowners coverages, as well as other personal coverages, including personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, earthquake, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Chaucer segment offers marine, aviation, and political insurance; casualty comprising international liability, specialist coverages, and run-off syndicate participations; and energy, property, and assumed reinsurance treaty insurance services. The Other segment markets investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through a network of independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

About Cna Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company's property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. It also offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; surety and fidelity bonds, and warranty and alternative risks products; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and private firms, and not-for-profit organizations; and professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry. In addition, the company offers long-tail exposures, including commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; and short-tail exposures comprising property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, surety, and warranty. CNA Financial Corporation markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to customers, including small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups. It serves marine, property, financial services, healthcare, technology, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, and life science industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

