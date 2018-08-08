Financial Review: Bank of New York Mellon (BK) & Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC)

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK) and Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and Enterprise Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of New York Mellon 1 10 5 0 2.25 Enterprise Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus target price of $58.03, suggesting a potential upside of 9.33%. Given Bank of New York Mellon’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bank of New York Mellon is more favorable than Enterprise Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of New York Mellon and Enterprise Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of New York Mellon 25.08% 11.40% 1.19% Enterprise Bancorp 17.47% 11.83% 0.98%

Dividends

Bank of New York Mellon pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Enterprise Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Bank of New York Mellon pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of New York Mellon has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Enterprise Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of New York Mellon and Enterprise Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of New York Mellon $16.55 billion 3.24 $4.09 billion $3.60 14.75 Enterprise Bancorp $120.71 million 3.56 $19.39 million N/A N/A

Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than Enterprise Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.9% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bank of New York Mellon beats Enterprise Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts. The company also provides mutual funds, separate accounts, and wealth management and private banking services; and trust and registered investment advisory services. In addition, it engages in leasing, corporate treasury, derivative and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, renewable energy investment, and business exit activities. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts. It also provides commercial mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, secured and unsecured commercial loans and lines of credit, and letters of credit; and conventional residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, residential construction loans on primary and secondary residences, and secured and unsecured personal loans and lines of credit, as well as equipment lease financing services. In addition, the company offers cash management services; various investment advisory and management services, including customized investment management and trust services to individuals, family groups, commercial businesses, trusts, foundations, non-profit organizations, and endowments; and insurance products, such as property and casualty, employee benefits, and risk-management solutions. As of January 25, 2018, it had 24 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Lowell, Acton, Andover, Billerica, Chelmsford, Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Methuen, Tewksbury, Tyngsborough, and Westford; and the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Nashua, Pelham, Salem, and Windham. The company primarily serves business entities, non-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.