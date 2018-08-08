Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Stake in NIC Inc. (EGOV)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,515 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NIC were worth $10,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of NIC by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 18,002 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIC by 28.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 44,861 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of NIC by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 388,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 31,734 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIC in the first quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIC in the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. NIC Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.47.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. NIC had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. NIC’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EGOV. Loop Capital increased their target price on NIC to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NIC in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIC in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

NIC Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.