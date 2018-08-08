Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 206,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,504,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 768,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,642,000 after buying an additional 47,018 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 64.4% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,497,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,142,000 after buying an additional 283,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $261.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $222.12 and a 1 year high of $263.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

