Financial Comparison: Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS) versus Alibaba Group (BABA)

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE: FIS) and Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Fidelity National Information Servcs pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Alibaba Group does not pay a dividend. Fidelity National Information Servcs pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Fidelity National Information Servcs and Alibaba Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Information Servcs $9.12 billion 3.82 $1.32 billion $4.42 23.95 Alibaba Group $39.90 billion 11.40 $10.22 billion $4.03 44.05

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity National Information Servcs. Fidelity National Information Servcs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alibaba Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Fidelity National Information Servcs has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alibaba Group has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity National Information Servcs and Alibaba Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Information Servcs 16.59% 15.42% 6.70% Alibaba Group 25.39% 16.61% 10.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and Alibaba Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Information Servcs 0 1 11 0 2.92 Alibaba Group 0 0 27 1 3.04

Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus target price of $114.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.16%. Alibaba Group has a consensus target price of $234.11, suggesting a potential upside of 31.88%. Given Alibaba Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alibaba Group is more favorable than Fidelity National Information Servcs.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.3% of Fidelity National Information Servcs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of Alibaba Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Fidelity National Information Servcs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alibaba Group beats Fidelity National Information Servcs on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions. The Global Financial Solutions segment provides capital markets, asset management, and insurance solutions, as well as banking and payments solutions to financial institutions, such as securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, and retail banking and payment services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party platform for brands and retailers; Rural Taobao program that enables rural residents and businesses to sell agricultural products to urban consumers; Juhuasuan, a sales and marketing platform for flash sales; Alibaba.com, an online wholesale marketplace; Alitrip, an online travel booking platform; 1688.com, an online wholesale marketplace; AliExpress, a consumer marketplace; and Hema, a proprietary grocery retail format. The company also provides pay-for-performance and display marketing services through its Alimama marketing technology platform; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time bidding online marketing exchange in China. In addition, it offers cloud computing services, including elastic computing, database, storage and content delivery network, large scale computing, security, and management and application services, as well as big data analytics and a machine learning platform through its Alibaba Cloud Computing platform; Web hosting and domain name registration services; and payment and escrow services, as well as develops and operates mobile Web browsers. The company provides its solutions primarily for businesses. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has strategic collaborations with Driscoll's and Thai Union/Chicken of the Sea to launch their food products to China; and a collaboration agreement with The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

