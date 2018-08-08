Financial Comparison: DTE Energy (DTE) vs. SSE PLC/S (SSEZY)

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) and SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DTE Energy and SSE PLC/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DTE Energy 1 4 5 0 2.40 SSE PLC/S 0 1 1 0 2.50

DTE Energy presently has a consensus price target of $110.80, suggesting a potential upside of 0.58%. Given DTE Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe DTE Energy is more favorable than SSE PLC/S.

Profitability

This table compares DTE Energy and SSE PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTE Energy 8.58% 10.63% 3.19% SSE PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.0% of DTE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of SSE PLC/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of DTE Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DTE Energy and SSE PLC/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTE Energy $12.61 billion 1.59 $1.13 billion $5.59 19.71 SSE PLC/S $35.96 billion 0.47 $2.09 billion N/A N/A

SSE PLC/S has higher revenue and earnings than DTE Energy.

Risk & Volatility

DTE Energy has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSE PLC/S has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

DTE Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. SSE PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. DTE Energy pays out 63.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

DTE Energy beats SSE PLC/S on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 692 distribution substations and 440,500 line transformers. Its Gas segment purchases, stores, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Michigan, as well as the sells storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 19,500 miles of distribution mains; 1,216,000 service pipelines; and 1,262,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. The company's Gas Storage and Pipelines segment owns natural gas storage fields, lateral and gathering pipeline systems, and compression and surface facilities, as well as has ownership interests in interstate pipelines serving the Midwest, Ontario, and northeast markets. Its Power and Industrial Projects segment provides metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam and chilled water production, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. It also owns and operates 5 renewable generating plants with a capacity of 217 MWs; 21 landfill gas recovery sites; and 11 reduced emissions fuel facilities. The company's Energy Trading segment is involved in power and gas marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. DTE Energy Company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

SSE PLC/S Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas; and offers other energy-related services. In addition, it engages in electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provision of corporate and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

