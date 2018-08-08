Financial Architects Inc Sells 904 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

Financial Architects Inc cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,673,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $917,732,000 after purchasing an additional 409,742 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.0% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,758,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $315,777,000 after purchasing an additional 67,987 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,113,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $199,880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 974,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,925,000 after purchasing an additional 67,926 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 532.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 835,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,151,000 after purchasing an additional 703,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

In related news, CEO M. Huff Gary sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $293,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. King sold 49,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $8,762,537.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,636,629.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,076 shares of company stock worth $14,071,462. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.12.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America opened at $180.12 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $146.68 and a fifty-two week high of $190.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.