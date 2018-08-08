Financial Architects Inc Sells 1,326 Shares of Novartis AG (NVS)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 57,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 28,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 157,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS stock opened at $83.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $72.30 and a 52 week high of $94.19.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,999 shares of company stock valued at $234,152. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 9th. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.