Financial Architects Inc Raises Stake in Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) by 204.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Energy Transfer Partners were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 14.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 32.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 101,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 72.6% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 9,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETP. ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $25.00 target price on Energy Transfer Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

Shares of Energy Transfer Partners opened at $23.49 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Energy Transfer Partners LP has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Energy Transfer Partners had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer Partners LP will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. Energy Transfer Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 313.89%.

About Energy Transfer Partners

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. engages in the natural gas midstream, and intrastate transportation and storage businesses in the United States. The company's Intrastate Transportation and Storage segment transports natural gas from various natural gas producing areas through connections with other pipeline systems, as well as through its ET Fuel System and HPL System.

