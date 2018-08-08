Financial Architects Inc Has $746,000 Position in Allergan plc (AGN)

Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Allergan were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in Allergan by 156.2% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Allergan by 3,193.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Allergan by 46.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allergan by 34.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

In other news, EVP William Meury sold 24,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $3,775,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allergan opened at $185.73 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $142.81 and a 52 week high of $245.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.29. Allergan had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGN. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised shares of Allergan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Allergan in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.48.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.