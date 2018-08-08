Financial Analysis: Electrameccanica Vehs (ECCTF) and Ford Motor (F)

Electrameccanica Vehs (OTCMKTS: ECCTF) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehs and Ford Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrameccanica Vehs N/A N/A N/A Ford Motor 4.27% 17.43% 2.38%

55.5% of Ford Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ford Motor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehs and Ford Motor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrameccanica Vehs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ford Motor $156.78 billion 0.26 $7.60 billion $1.78 5.66

Ford Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Electrameccanica Vehs.

Dividends

Ford Motor pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Electrameccanica Vehs does not pay a dividend. Ford Motor pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Electrameccanica Vehs and Ford Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrameccanica Vehs 0 0 0 0 N/A Ford Motor 1 12 6 0 2.26

Ford Motor has a consensus price target of $12.17, indicating a potential upside of 20.77%. Given Ford Motor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ford Motor is more favorable than Electrameccanica Vehs.

Summary

Ford Motor beats Electrameccanica Vehs on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electrameccanica Vehs

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com Website. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. The company's Financial Services segment offers various automotive financing products to and through automotive dealers. Its financing products comprise retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers. This segment also offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and improvement of dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. The company has a strategic collaboration with Panasonic Corporation of North America and Qualcomm Technologies. Ford Motor Company was founded in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

