FIG Partners Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for BayCom (BCML)

BayCom (OTCMKTS:BCML) – Research analysts at FIG Partners boosted their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for BayCom in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 1st. FIG Partners analyst T. Coffey now expects that the bank will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. FIG Partners also issued estimates for BayCom’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BayCom in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BayCom from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BayCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCML opened at $26.08 on Monday. BayCom has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $26.08.

BayCom (OTCMKTS:BCML) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of BayCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BayCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BayCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BayCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BayCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp., through its subsidiary, United Business Bank, provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement and health savings accounts; business loans, including term loans, equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, small business loans, and business and industry loans; and business credit products, such as business lines of credit, asset-based lines of credit, letters of credit, and business credit cards.

