Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $176.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Fiesta Restaurant Group opened at $29.05 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $791.68 million, a P/E ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 0.54. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer citrus marinated, fire-grilled chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

