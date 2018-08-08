Fiera Capital (FSZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 10th. Analysts expect Fiera Capital to post earnings of C$0.26 per share for the quarter.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.03. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of C$119.98 million during the quarter.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital opened at C$11.91 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$10.50 and a twelve month high of C$15.09.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.93.

In other Fiera Capital news, Director Todd Michael Morgan sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total value of C$163,715.00. Also, Director William Geoffrey Beattie acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.76 per share, with a total value of C$117,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,489 shares of company stock valued at $826,693.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.