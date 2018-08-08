Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (FWONK)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 814,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.35% of Liberty Media Formula One Series C worth $30,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Bank of The West acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C opened at $35.25 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.40. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FWONK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

