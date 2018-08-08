Fiera Capital Corp Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,397 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $26,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $115,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 43,525.0% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $87.18 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.76 and a 12 month high of $87.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

