Fiduciary Group LLC Has $4.40 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2,857.1% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on United Parcel Service to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.27.

Shares of United Parcel Service opened at $119.54 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.45 and a 52-week high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 364.89% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $203,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

