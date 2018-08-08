Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Holdings Trimmed by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 9.7% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.7% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 103,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,018,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs opened at $105.16 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $88.97 and a 12-month high of $109.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.55.

In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $623,586.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,840.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $160,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,906.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,178 shares of company stock worth $1,604,496 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

