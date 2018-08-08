Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) Shares Sold by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned approximately 0.77% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Cobiz Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 425.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 53,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 43,350 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 57.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $37.13 and a 1 year high of $44.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.