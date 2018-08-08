Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) Stake Lifted by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 497,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF comprises about 1.1% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $10,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FENY. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $15,532,000. Verger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $9,046,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,471,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 243,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 62,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,008,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $21.03 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $22.21.

