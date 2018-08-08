Ferguson Plc (FERG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ferguson Plc (LON:FERG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,046 ($78.27).

Several brokerages have commented on FERG. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,080 ($78.71) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Ferguson from GBX 5,800 ($75.08) to GBX 6,175 ($79.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ferguson from GBX 6,000 ($77.67) to GBX 6,300 ($81.55) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their price target on Ferguson from GBX 5,360 ($69.39) to GBX 5,300 ($68.61) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

LON:FERG traded up GBX 66 ($0.85) on Friday, hitting GBX 6,169 ($79.86). 321,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,008. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,427 ($57.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,722 ($74.07).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.