FedEx Co. (FDX) is Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Malaga Cove Capital LLC cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,279 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 4.3% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its holdings in FedEx by 4.4% in the first quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 4,981 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 7.6% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 4.9% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in FedEx by 15.1% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,636 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 8.1% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. UBS Group cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.75.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $247.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $203.13 and a 1-year high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

