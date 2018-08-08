FCoin Token Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (FT)

FCoin Token (CURRENCY:FT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 8th. FCoin Token has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of FCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FCoin Token has traded flat against the US dollar. One FCoin Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015530 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009984 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000386 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00349084 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00190313 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000176 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.88 or 0.07812803 BTC.

FCoin Token Profile

FCoin Token was first traded on February 15th, 2018. FCoin Token’s total supply is 2,510,925,464 tokens. FCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @fabric_token . The official message board for FCoin Token is medium.com/@FCoinOfficial . The official website for FCoin Token is www.fcoin.com/aboutft.html

Buying and Selling FCoin Token

FCoin Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

