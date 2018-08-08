Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Omega Protein (OME) Share Price

Press coverage about Omega Protein (NYSE:OME) has been trending positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Omega Protein earned a media sentiment score of 0.41 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.296523875648 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

NYSE:OME traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 658,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,524. Omega Protein has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

Omega Protein Corporation is a nutritional products company that develops, produces and delivers nutritious products. The Company operates through two segments: animal nutrition and human nutrition. The Company’s animal nutrition segment consists of two subsidiaries: Omega Protein, Inc (Omega Protein) and Omega Shipyard, Inc (Omega Shipyard).

