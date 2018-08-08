Fate Therapeutics Inc to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($1.25) Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (FATE)

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their FY2018 earnings estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.16). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,143.99% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Shares of FATE opened at $11.31 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors.

