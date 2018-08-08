Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,143.99% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics traded up $0.39, hitting $10.17, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 551,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,674. The company has a market capitalization of $516.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.57. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FATE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors.

