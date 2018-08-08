FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.29 Million

Equities analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) will announce sales of $103.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FARO Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.08 million and the lowest is $102.50 million. FARO Technologies reported sales of $90.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FARO Technologies will report full-year sales of $413.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $415.23 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $468.80 million per share, with estimates ranging from $452.00 million to $477.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FARO Technologies.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $98.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.08 million. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on FARO Technologies from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

In other news, insider Katrona Tyrrell sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,282.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,641.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Donofrio sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $94,335.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,225.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,344 shares of company stock worth $2,032,839 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 12,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FARO Technologies traded up $0.15, hitting $67.45, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 165,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,471. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.59 and a beta of 1.54. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $70.20.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of six or seven-axis, articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

