Farallon Capital Management LLC Purchases 103,447 Shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG)

Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,447 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class C accounts for 2.6% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Alphabet Inc Class C worth $376,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. WealthShield LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet Inc Class C alerts:

In other Alphabet Inc Class C news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,206.20, for a total transaction of $96,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,005.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.94, for a total value of $4,311,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,841.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,670 shares of company stock valued at $96,074,702 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Vetr cut Alphabet Inc Class C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,177.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet Inc Class C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Friday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,244.06.

Shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock opened at $1,224.77 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 12 month low of $903.40 and a 12 month high of $1,273.89. The company has a market cap of $850.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by $2.09. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $32.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alphabet Inc Class C Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.